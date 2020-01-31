Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,925 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $25,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NKE stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.37. 483,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.07.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

