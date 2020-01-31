Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Cut by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 1.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Nike by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 343,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

