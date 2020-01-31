Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $163.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.08.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.66. 6,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,234. Nice has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.07.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 80,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

