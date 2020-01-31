NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Research Coverage Started at BWS Financial

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

WFTLF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,913. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.