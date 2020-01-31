Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NXGN has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Nextgen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $21.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $918.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.