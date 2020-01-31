NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.07.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.93. 1,582,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,980. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average of $230.09. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $173.35 and a 12 month high of $270.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.