NEXT Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. NEXT has a market capitalization of $27.10 million and $106,196.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00007177 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00728284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00035584 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.