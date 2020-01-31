NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $60,000 Position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after buying an additional 130,641 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.83. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

