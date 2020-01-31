NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 7,976 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.