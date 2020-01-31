NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 650 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF opened at $23.49 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.