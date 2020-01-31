NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 477 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2,614.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,721,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

