NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $58,000 in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,384,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 458,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 216,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd alerts:

NYSE MYN opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.