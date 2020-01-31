NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $61,000 Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apache were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of APA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.95. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

