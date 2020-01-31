NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $56,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 403.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 318,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

NYSE:RQI opened at $13.98 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

