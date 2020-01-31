NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 18,297 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 5,198.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VEON were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in VEON by 8.0% in the third quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 48,165,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,109 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in VEON by 1.1% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 38,734,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VEON by 8,472.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,544,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456,455 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in VEON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,110,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in VEON by 116.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,297,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.64 on Friday. VEON Ltd has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

