NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 2,323.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 19.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFGP. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

