Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings of $3.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $3.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.30 to $18.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $121.15. 599,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,778. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

