NewYork Exchange (NYE) Market Cap Tops $13.20 Million

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One NewYork Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00043624 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and Instant Bitex. During the last week, NewYork Exchange has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. NewYork Exchange has a total market cap of $13.20 million and $3.09 million worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00074432 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NYE is a coin. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 368,520,731 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,968 coins. The official website for NewYork Exchange is www.nyecoin.io . The official message board for NewYork Exchange is medium.com/@media_38301 . NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYork Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYork Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYork Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYork Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

