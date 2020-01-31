NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEWT. ValuEngine cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. NEWTEK Business Services currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NEWT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 38.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

