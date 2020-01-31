New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 450 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $117.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,296,307.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

