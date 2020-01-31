New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Shares of MOH opened at $126.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

