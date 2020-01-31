New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 59,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TopBuild by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $371,695.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

