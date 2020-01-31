New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.29 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Masimo worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Masimo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,401 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,969. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $172.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

