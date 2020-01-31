New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $46,311,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $24,297,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $117.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $85.68 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $407,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

