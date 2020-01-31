New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 8,199.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,921 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the first quarter worth $370,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 441.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Media Investment Group news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $1,883,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 912,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,706.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEWM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.39. 1,060,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. New Media Investment Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

New Media Investment Group Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

