Neutron Trading Up 51.1% Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 29% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $727,481.00 and $124.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

