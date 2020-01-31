NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBSE. ValuEngine raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.