NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Announces Earnings Results

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.51-1.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.39. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $140,965.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,764.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $299,261. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

