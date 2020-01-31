Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netlist from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

NLST opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

