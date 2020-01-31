Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

NFLX stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.59. 1,799,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

