Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $1.50 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Neonode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Neonode stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.75. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

