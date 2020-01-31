Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engaged in developing neoantigen-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system. The company’s product pipeline consists of NEO-PV-01, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01 which are in clinical stage. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTGN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Shares of Neon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,972. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Neon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at $250,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.