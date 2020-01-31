NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is Emerald Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 245,220 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics comprises 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.43% of NeoGenomics worth $43,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,322.32 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, First Analysis cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In related news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $4,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,283,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,986,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,401 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,286 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.