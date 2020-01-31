Neo Price Tops $11.68 (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Neo has a market capitalization of $823.56 million and approximately $508.42 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neo has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, ZB.COM, Bitbns and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019101 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Huobi, Allcoin, Upbit, Exrates, BitMart, Bitinka, DragonEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidebit, CoinEx, Livecoin, Ovis, OTCBTC, Liquid, BigONE, ZB.COM, LBank, Bibox, Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io, BitForex, Switcheo Network, Bittrex, BCEX, COSS, TDAX, Binance, OKEx, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Koinex, Coinnest, Coinrail, CoinEgg and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

