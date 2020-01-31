Negative Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Price

News coverage about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novartis earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

NVS stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. 159,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,521. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $219.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

