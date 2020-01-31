Nebula AI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $529,416.00 and $38.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.81 or 0.05778614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00128369 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016274 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034267 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,884,784,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.