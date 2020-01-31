Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.68 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Kucoin. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and $159,955.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,981,757 coins and its circulating supply is 15,362,646 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

