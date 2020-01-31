Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Up 10.7% in January

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 103,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Navigator by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Navigator by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Navigator by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.05. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $695.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.20. Navigator has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Navigator will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

