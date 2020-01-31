Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.69. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,952. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 13.16. Navient has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Navient by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Navient by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

