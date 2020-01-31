National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,961,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 706,330 shares.The stock last traded at $44.63 and had previously closed at $43.73.

The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NATI. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $7,222,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $7,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64.

About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.