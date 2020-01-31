National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

NFG traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 39,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.