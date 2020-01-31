National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 2,980.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

National CineMedia stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $579.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.67.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

