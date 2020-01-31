National Bank Financial Trims Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Target Price to C$11.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.20.

Shares of ERF stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$6.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

