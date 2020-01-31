Narrative Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Narrative has a market capitalization of $109,782.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Narrative has traded 60.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.99 or 0.02871161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00121532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,506,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, BiteBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

