NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Trading Down 48.1%

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s stock price dropped 48.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.21, approximately 13,513,941 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 5,882,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

