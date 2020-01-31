Nano Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $96.12 million and $3.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00007773 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, RightBTC, HitBTC and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,276.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.01920749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.83 or 0.03986875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00718522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00757015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009451 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00676679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Nanex, Bitinka, OKEx, Bit-Z, Koinex, Coindeal, Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinEx, Binance, HitBTC, CoinFalcon and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

