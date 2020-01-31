Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) Trading Down 13.3%

Namibian Resources Plc (LON:AAOG) was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), approximately 3,588,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Namibian Resources in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an oil and gas company, extracts and explores for natural resources in the United Kingdom and the Republic of the Congo. It owns interest in the Tilapia field located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

