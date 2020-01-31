Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.35. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 6,434,600 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $883.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

