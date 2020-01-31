Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Downgraded by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann cut shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink cut shares of Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mylan from an overweight rating to an equal rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.92.

MYL traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $21.40. 308,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 238.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mylan in the third quarter valued at $56,507,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Mylan in the third quarter valued at $55,384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mylan by 824.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,579 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mylan by 91.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after purchasing an additional 996,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mylan by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,221,000 after purchasing an additional 786,999 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

