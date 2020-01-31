Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €260.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €245.62 ($285.61).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.